Tool sharpening and Fruit tree pruning event with Diggin' Shoreline

On Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 10am to noon, Diggin' Shoreline will hold its 10th annual tool sharpening and fruit tree pruning event at 16923 12th Pl NE, Shoreline WA 98155.





Bring your rusty gardening tools for DIY lessons in wintertime tool care and fruit tree pruning.





Dress warmly for this outdoor rain-or-shine event.





RSVP to info@dgiingshoreline.org or call 206-437-9118. Participation is limited for safe distancing. Vaccine cards required.











