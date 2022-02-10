Public forums to meet candidates for Shoreline Community College President
Thursday, February 10, 2022
|Shoreline Community College
Aerial photography by Jared Solano. Instagram @Juarez.Solano
Shoreline Community College is holding Community Open Forums next week for college Presidential finalists.
The Community Open Forum will be offered online (via zoom) on
The sessions are from 9:30am – 10:15am each day
- Tuesday (2/15)
- Wednesday (2/16)
- Thursday (2/17)
- Friday (2/18)
CITY OF SHORELINE COMMUNITY OPEN FORUM
Zoom Link: https://bit.ly/CommunityOpenForum
Candidates will be asked to respond to a brief prompt regarding their background relative to the Presidential position requirements, and then open it up for any questions from the community.
Interested community partners can find additional information/updates at Shoreline’s Presidential Search website, and finalist names and bios will be released this Friday, February 11th at end of day.
