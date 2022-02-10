Public forums to meet candidates for Shoreline Community College President

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Shoreline Community College
Aerial photography by Jared Solano. Instagram @Juarez.Solano

Shoreline Community College is holding Community Open Forums next week for college Presidential finalists. 

The Community Open Forum will be offered online (via zoom) on 
  • Tuesday (2/15)
  • Wednesday (2/16) 
  • Thursday (2/17) 
  • Friday (2/18)
The sessions are from 9:30am – 10:15am each day 

CITY OF SHORELINE COMMUNITY OPEN FORUM

Zoom Link: https://bit.ly/CommunityOpenForum

Candidates will be asked to respond to a brief prompt regarding their background relative to the Presidential position requirements, and then open it up for any questions from the community. 

Interested community partners can find additional information/updates at Shoreline’s Presidential Search website, and finalist names and bios will be released this Friday, February 11th at end of day.



