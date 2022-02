Public forums to meet candidates for Shoreline Community College President

Shoreline Community College

Aerial photography by Jared Solano. Instagram @Juarez.Solano





Shoreline Community College is holding Community Open Forums next week for college Presidential finalists.





The Community Open Forum will be offered online (via zoom) on

Tuesday (2/15)

Wednesday (2/16)

Thursday (2/17)

Friday (2/18)











Interested community partners can find additional information/updates at Shoreline’s Presidential Search website , and finalist names and bios will be released this Friday, February 11th at end of day.





The sessions are from 9:30am – 10:15am each dayCITY OF SHORELINE COMMUNITY OPEN FORUMZoom Link: https://bit.ly/CommunityOpenForum Candidates will be asked to respond to a brief prompt regarding their background relative to the Presidential position requirements , and then open it up for any questions from the community.