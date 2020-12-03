Red Cross and Shoreline Veterans Association sponsor Heros Cafe December 9 for local veterans
Thursday, December 3, 2020
The Heroes Café is a Veteran supportive services concept that leverages the resources and services of community partnerships to provide Veterans with comprehensive and value-based services.
The goal is to promote increased knowledge in Veteran services and resources, network development, economic stability, and individual self-sufficiency.
This event is specifically for Veterans in Shoreline and surrounding King County. Participation is free, but please register in advance.
