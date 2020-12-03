Sustainable Shoreline low-waste Gift Wrapping Raffle
Thursday, December 3, 2020
From Furoshiki cloth art, to upcycled calendars or bows made from old magazines, there are many creative ways to wrap holiday gifts that create less waste.
Do you have a favorite low-waste gift wrapping method?
Share yours for a chance to win a prize. To enter the raffle, take a photo of your creative, low-waste gift wrapping and send it to creed@shorelinewa.gov, or submit on Instagram (@shorelinewagov) or Facebook (@ShorelineWA).
Submit your photo by Thursday, December 10 to be entered in the first drawing. A second drawing will occur on Thursday, December 24. Raffle prizes include a Liberty Bottles coffee thermos, a reusable metal straw, and a recycling tote bag.
Americans spend an estimated $7 billion per year on wrapping paper according to 2016 data from Sundale Research. Wrapping paper is not highly valued by recyclers due to ink and tape. Metallic wrapping paper can’t be recycled and must be thrown in the garbage.
Here’s a few ideas to make your holiday wrapping more sustainable and maybe even save some money:
Submit your photo by Thursday, December 10 to be entered in the first drawing. A second drawing will occur on Thursday, December 24. Raffle prizes include a Liberty Bottles coffee thermos, a reusable metal straw, and a recycling tote bag.
Americans spend an estimated $7 billion per year on wrapping paper according to 2016 data from Sundale Research. Wrapping paper is not highly valued by recyclers due to ink and tape. Metallic wrapping paper can’t be recycled and must be thrown in the garbage.
Here’s a few ideas to make your holiday wrapping more sustainable and maybe even save some money:
- Up-cycle old calendars, gift bags, or newspaper for wrapping materials
- Make your own bows from magazines
- Try Furoshiki, the art of creating beautiful, reusable fabric wrapping. It’s not as hard as it looks!
- Avoid materials that can’t be recycled like metallic wrapping paper and plastic ribbon
- Save bows, ribbon, bags, twine and paper to use again next year!
0 comments:
Post a Comment