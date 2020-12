Case updates December 1, 2020; Governor updates restrictions for religious and faith based organizations

Gov. Jay Inslee today updated restrictions for religious and faith based organizations.





The update clarifies that religious and faith-based organizations can hold outdoor services with up to 200 individuals, regardless of location, so long as physical distancing is followed and face coverings are worn.





This modification expands where outdoor services can be held, services are no longer limited to the organization’s property or an immediately adjacent property. Read the full guidance document here

Case updates December 1, 2020



United States cases 13,626,022 - 178,395 cases since yesterday

deaths 269,763 - 2,461 deaths since yesterday

Washington state

cases 170,342 - 3126 since last report

hospitalizations 10,954 - 34 since last report

deaths 2,850 - 45 since last report

King county

cases 45,811 - 673 since yesterday

hospitalizations 3,247 - 12 since yesterday

deaths 878 - 10 since yesterday

Seattle

cases 11,471 - 166 since yesterday

hospitalizations 757 - 2 since yesterday

deaths 204 - 2 since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 1,181 - 35 since yesterday

hospitalizations 133 - 1 since yesterday

deaths 71 - 0 since yesterday

- population 56,752 (2018) Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 139 - 4 since yesterday

hospitalizations 6 - 0 since yesterday

deaths 2 - 0 since yesterday - 13,569 (2018)