Public comment welcome at LFP Council CoW on Monday

Monday, December 14, 2020

City Hall Lake Forest Park
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


City of Lake Forest Park
COUNCIL COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE SPECIAL MEETING
MONDAY, December 14, 2020 5:30pm

Meeting to be Held Virtually

Click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/97778375513
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +12532158782

Agenda

Town Center Code and Design Guidelines Update – Review and Discussion of issues and questions related to Height, Setbacks, Architectural Design, Creek Protections, Landscaping, Pedestrian Infrastructure, Site Planning, Land Coverage, and Commercial Building Size

Attachment 1 – Outline of issues and questions for Council related to Height, Setbacks, Architectural pp 3-7 https://www.cityoflfp.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_12142020-526

Design, Creek Protections, Landscaping, Pedestrian Infrastructure, Site Planning, Land Coverage, and Commercial Building Size

7:50pm Citizen Comments (Each speaker has three minutes to comment)

Click on the following link for information about how to provide oral Citizen Comments:

https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19
Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer read under Citizen Comments.

8:00pm Adjourn



Posted by DKH at 2:13 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  