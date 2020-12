Public comment welcome at LFP Council CoW on Monday

City Hall Lake Forest Park

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Click on the following link for information about how to provide oral Citizen Comments:





https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19

Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer read under Citizen Comments.



8:00pm Adjourn Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer read under Citizen Comments.













City of Lake Forest ParkCOUNCIL COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE SPECIAL MEETINGMONDAY, December 14, 2020 5:30pmMeeting to be Held VirtuallyClick the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/97778375513 Or iPhone one-tap :US: +12532158782– Review and Discussion of issues and questions related to Height, Setbacks, Architectural Design, Creek Protections, Landscaping, Pedestrian Infrastructure, Site Planning, Land Coverage, and Commercial Building SizeAttachment 1 – Outline of issues and questions for Council related to Height, Setbacks, Architectural pp 3-7 https://www.cityoflfp.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_12142020-526 Design, Creek Protections, Landscaping, Pedestrian Infrastructure, Site Planning, Land Coverage, and Commercial Building Size(Each speaker has three minutes to comment)