Public comment welcome at LFP Council CoW on Monday
Monday, December 14, 2020
|City Hall Lake Forest Park
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
City of Lake Forest Park
COUNCIL COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE SPECIAL MEETING
MONDAY, December 14, 2020 5:30pm
Meeting to be Held Virtually
Click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/97778375513
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +12532158782
Agenda
Town Center Code and Design Guidelines Update – Review and Discussion of issues and questions related to Height, Setbacks, Architectural Design, Creek Protections, Landscaping, Pedestrian Infrastructure, Site Planning, Land Coverage, and Commercial Building Size
Attachment 1 – Outline of issues and questions for Council related to Height, Setbacks, Architectural pp 3-7 https://www.cityoflfp.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_12142020-526
Design, Creek Protections, Landscaping, Pedestrian Infrastructure, Site Planning, Land Coverage, and Commercial Building Size
7:50pm Citizen Comments (Each speaker has three minutes to comment)
Click on the following link for information about how to provide oral Citizen Comments:
https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19
Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer read under Citizen Comments.
8:00pm Adjourn
