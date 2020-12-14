32 LD Democrats pick leaders for 2021-2022: Chris Roberts selected as Chair

Monday, December 14, 2020

Chris Roberts elected Chair
of the 32nd LD Democrats

In a meeting on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, the 32nd LD Democrats chose their new leaders for 2021 - 2022.

Speakers at the meeting included Representatives Cindy Ryu and Lauren Davis, Edmonds Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Shoreline Deputy Mayor Keith Scully and Councilmember Doris McConnell, Edmonds School Board President Deborah Kilgore, and Shoreline School Board President Meghan Jernigan.

Snohomish County Chair Hillary Moralez served as temporary chair and 46th LD Chair Julie Anne Kempf helped with the tally.

Chris Roberts was elected Chair and former chairs Alan Charnley and Carin Chase were elected as State Committee members.

Results:
  • Chair - Chris Roberts
  • 1st Vice Chair - Jenna Nand
  • 2nd Vice Chair - Lillian Hawkins
  • State Committee Members - Alan Charnley and Carin Chase
  • King County Representative - Dean Fournier, Carolyn Ahlgreen (Alternate)
  • Snohomish County Representatives - Rosamaria Graziani and Robert Peterson, Colin Cole and Lael White (Alternates)
  • Secretary - Sally Soriano
  • Treasurer - Eric Valpey
  • Membership Chair - Lael White


