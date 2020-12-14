Christmas Lights V - still in Ridgecrest

NE 155th and 6th NE





The Ridgecrest Zoo

NE 164th and 8th NE





NE 152nd and 10th NE

Photos by Steven H. Robinson





Ok - for those of you who use recipes and work from lists - Steve has - to the best of his recollection - provided addresses for his photos, including for photos already published. (Hint: use the tag "christmas lights.")For those of you who are a little more freeform - just go out after dark and drive around. I've never seen so many lavishly decorated houses as I have this year. It isn't just Ridgecrest.It's a welcome push-back on what a very difficult year this continues to be.What's the quote? Better to light one candle than to curse the darkness. Thanks to all these people who are lighting lots of (virtual) candles!--Diane