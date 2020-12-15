Inslee announces Washington's historic commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Gov. Jay Inslee today announced a historic equity policy package for the upcoming 2021 legislative session, including $365M for equity-related decision packages and budget items. For the first time, the governor directed state agencies to center budgetary decision packages and legislation around equity.
The proposed investments follow an unprecedented year that exposed the inequities that communities of color have faced for generations. These proposals showcase Washington’s commitment to not just changing policies affecting these communities but investing in them as well.
Inslee was joined by Rep. Melanie Morgan, Rep. Mia Gregerson and Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler for the announcement.
“I firmly believe Washington will be an anti-racist state, and I will be taking actions that hold our state to that commitment,” Inslee said during a press conference Monday. “We need our policies and budget to reflect our dedication toward disrupting the harmful systemic cycle of racism and inequity.
“We have seen Black, Indigenous and other people of color disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 because of longstanding racial gaps all of which have as a root cause — racism. Now is the time to implement real change that will have a positive impact on the lives of those most impacted by this crisis.”
Read the full story on the Governor's Medium page
0 comments:
Post a Comment