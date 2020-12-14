Holiday Creations Wednesday at the Senior Center Tele Café





Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center





DECEMBER ZOOM TELE CAFÉ





Wednesdays 2:00-2:45pm





Mtg ID 859 8484 8513 password senior2020





December 16 Rescheduled HOLIDAY CREATIONS with Kathy Brower





Join us this Wednesday in making Holiday cards and gift tags using everyday paper items found in one’s home. We have a free kit of patterns and paper that will help create one-of-a-kind items to share with family and friends.





Just call the center at 206-365-1536 to reserve your kit and arrange your pick-up time at our front door before 2pm on Wednesday. Any skill level can accomplish the planned project. Join us!





Dec. 23 No Tele Café today Happy Holidays!



Dec. 29 No Tele Café today Happy New Year!





Birgit and Phillip Ages will join us in the Café in the coming New Year.













Due to rescheduling issues it is not too late to join paper and Greeting Card artist Kathy Brower, longtime Shoreline resident, for a creatively fun ZOOM Tele Café!