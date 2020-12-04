Paul Lewing studio sale continues through this weekend

Darted vases

Paul Lewing will still be showing his tiles and acrylic paintings, along with Rupa Palasamudram’s functional pottery, through this weekend. Paul Lewing will still be showing his tiles and acrylic paintings, along with Rupa Palasamudram’s functional pottery, through this weekend.





Like everything else this year, it’s different this time. It will be open every day from 10am till 5pm, but by appointment only, one party of any size at a time.





Tarn

We’ll have the doors wide open and masks are required. To book your slot call or text 206-919-2664, or email We’ll have the doors wide open and masks are required. To book your slot call or text 206-919-2664, or email pjlewing@comcast.net









Paul Lewing



www.paullewingtile.com

www.paullewingart.com We have lots of good work left and quite a few open slots. This year more than ever, everyone needs to shop local.Paul Lewing







