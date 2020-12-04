Agenda for Shoreline city council meeting Dec 7, 2020

Friday, December 4, 2020

The December 7, 2020 meeting of the Shoreline City Council includes one Action Item and Two Study Items.

Information on viewing and commenting is here: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/council-meetings

Action Item

8(a) Adopting Ordinance No. 907 - Amending Development Code Sections 20.20, 20.30, 20.40, 20.50, and 20.80

The Planning Commission held study sessions to discuss the proposed amendments and gave staff direction on the amendments on July 2 and August 20, 2020. The Commission then held the required public hearing on October 1, 2020. The Planning Commission recommended that the City Council adopt the proposed amendments as detailed in proposed Ordinance No. 907. The Council had the opportunity to study the Administrative and Clarifying Amendments on November 9 and the Policy Amendments on November 23.

The staff report and attachments for the Policy Amendments can be found at the following link:

Study Items

9(a) Discussing Park Improvements and Property Acquisition Priorities and Funding

On March 30, 2020, the City Council discussed whether to place a bond measure, ranging from $21.1M to $38.5M, for park property acquisition and park improvements on the August 2020 primary ballot or the November 2020 General Election Ballot. Due to the COVID-19 Health Emergency, Council determined the timing was not appropriate. Council will discuss if a measure should be placed on the April 2021 Special Election or a future election.

The staff report from the November 2 discussion can be found here: Discussing Park Improvements and Acquisition Priorities and Funding or


9(b) Discussion of Mandatory Fire Sprinklers for New Single Family/Duplex Residential Construction

The current residential sprinkler ordinance requires installation of a residential fire sprinkler system in new single-family and duplex home based on any of these factors
  • Size - Residences in excess of 4,800 square feet;
  • Low Fire Flow - Residences over 3,600 square feet require 1,750 gallons per minute (gpm) in flow and residences under 3,600 sf require 1,000 gpm; or
  • Distance to the Fire Hydrant – Residences over 500 feet away from the hydrant.
The issue with this current regulation is that fire does not care how big or small your residential structure is; fires happen in homes both big and small. In fact, 79% of the Shoreline structure fires from 2015 to 2019 occurred in homes under 3,000 sf.

--Pam Cross



Posted by DKH at 3:32 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  