Agenda for Shoreline city council meeting Dec 7, 2020

8(a) Adopting Ordinance No. 907 - Amending Development Code Sections 20.20, 20.30, 20.40, 20.50, and 20.80



Study Items



9(a) Discussing Park Improvements and Property Acquisition Priorities and Funding



On March 30, 2020, the City Council discussed whether to place a bond measure, ranging from $21.1M to $38.5M, for park property acquisition and park improvements on the August 2020 primary ballot or the November 2020 General Election Ballot. Due to the COVID-19 Health Emergency, Council determined the timing was not appropriate. Council will discuss if a measure should be placed on the April 2021 Special Election or a future election.



9(b) Discussion of Mandatory Fire Sprinklers for New Single Family/Duplex Residential Construction



The current residential sprinkler ordinance requires installation of a residential fire sprinkler system in new single-family and duplex home based on any of these factors

Size - Residences in excess of 4,800 square feet;

Low Fire Flow - Residences over 3,600 square feet require 1,750 gallons per minute (gpm) in flow and residences under 3,600 sf require 1,000 gpm; or

Distance to the Fire Hydrant – Residences over 500 feet away from the hydrant. The issue with this current regulation is that fire does not care how big or small your residential structure is; fires happen in homes both big and small. In fact, 79% of the Shoreline structure fires from 2015 to 2019 occurred in homes under 3,000 sf.



The Planning Commission held study sessions to discuss the proposed amendments and gave staff direction on the amendments on July 2 and August 20, 2020. The Commission then held the required public hearing on October 1, 2020. The Planning Commission recommended that the City Council adopt the proposed amendments as detailed in proposed Ordinance No. 907. The Council had the opportunity to study the Administrative and Clarifying Amendments on November 9 and the Policy Amendments on November 23.The staff report and attachments for the Policy Amendments can be found at the following link: