Rotary Sharing Tree at LFP Town Center

Friday, December 4, 2020

Rotary of Lake Forest Park Sharing Tree is in Town Center

This year is different, of course, but the Rotary Club is not about to stop their tradition of helping children during the holidays.

This year the Rotary Club will place a donation box on the lower level of the Lake Forest Park Mall to accept gift cards, cash, or checks.

The Donation Box will be in place from November 28 – December 20, 2020.

Here's what to put in the box: Gift cards focused on local stores that provide toys, clothing, electronics, etc. for children and teens.

The cards will be given to Center for Human Services, North Helpline, and Youth Gift Baskets.

By participating in The Sharing Tree, the community’s collective effort will make a substantial impact for children to experience the joy of the holidays!

Town Center is located at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. The tree is in the lower lobby.



Posted by DKH at 4:30 AM

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  