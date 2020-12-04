Rotary Sharing Tree at LFP Town Center

Rotary of Lake Forest Park Sharing Tree is in Town Center

This year is different, of course, but the Rotary Club is not about to stop their tradition of helping children during the holidays.This year the Rotary Club will place a donation box on the lower level of the Lake Forest Park Mall to accept gift cards, cash, or checks.The Donation Box will be in place from November 28 – December 20, 2020.Here's what to put in the box: Gift cards focused on local stores that provide toys, clothing, electronics, etc. for children and teens.The cards will be given to Center for Human Services, North Helpline, and Youth Gift Baskets.By participating in The Sharing Tree, the community’s collective effort will make a substantial impact for children to experience the joy of the holidays!Town Center is located at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. The tree is in the lower lobby.