No-cost flu vaccines for uninsured adults

Some pharmacies use injections, some use the nasal spray

Photo courtesy unsplash.com This year, the Department of Health says it is more important than ever to get vaccinated against the flu. This year, the Department of Health says it is more important than ever to get vaccinated against the flu.







In the north end, the participating pharmacy is:

Safeway Pharmacy (Store #3213) 15332 Aurora Ave N Shoreline, WA 98133 (206) 539-5500

If you have insurance most pharmacies will be able to help you.



In any case, contact the pharmacy first to check for hours, vaccine availability, and whether appointments are necessary.





If you have insurance most pharmacies will be able to help you.In any case, contact the pharmacy first to check for hours, vaccine availability, and whether appointments are necessary.

All flu vaccine recipients will be pre-screened for COVID-19 symptoms and be expected to fill out standard consent forms.

Now through June 2021, or while supplies last, all adults 19 and older in Washington can receive a flu vaccine at no cost, regardless of having insurance or ability to pay.No driver’s license, proof of residency or immigration status will be required upon visit.