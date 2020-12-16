No-cost flu vaccines for uninsured adults
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Now through June 2021, or while supplies last, all adults 19 and older in Washington can receive a flu vaccine at no cost, regardless of having insurance or ability to pay.
No driver’s license, proof of residency or immigration status will be required upon visit.
All flu vaccine recipients will be pre-screened for COVID-19 symptoms and be expected to fill out standard consent forms.
If you have insurance most pharmacies will be able to help you.
In any case, contact the pharmacy first to check for hours, vaccine availability, and whether appointments are necessary.
In the north end, the participating pharmacy is:
Safeway Pharmacy (Store #3213)
15332 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
(206) 539-5500
If you have insurance most pharmacies will be able to help you.
In any case, contact the pharmacy first to check for hours, vaccine availability, and whether appointments are necessary.
0 comments:
Post a Comment