Lake Forest Park resident to be awarded Master's degree on Sunday
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
|University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will hold its virtual commencement ceremonies Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Milwaukee.
Among the 2,050 prospective candidates for degree attending University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is Ronald Rice of Lake Forest Park, who has been studying Information Studies and will be receiving a Master of Library and Information Science.
UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with over 23,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
