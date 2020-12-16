Lake Forest Park resident to be awarded Master's degree on Sunday

University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will hold its virtual commencement ceremonies Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Milwaukee. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will hold its virtual commencement ceremonies Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Milwaukee.





Among the 2,050 prospective candidates for degree attending University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is, who has been studying Information Studies and will be receiving a Master of Library and Information Science.UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with over 23,000 undergraduate and graduate students.