Meet Shoreline’s Environmental Services Coordinator

“We had an environmental services position within the Public Works department, which worked on environmental programs and the solid waste contract,” said Bratton, and there was a “Green Team” created in 2009 from volunteers in various city departments that worked on smaller projects around sustainability.

He also credits the Leadership Team (which consists of the city manager and city department heads) for recognizing the need for the new position.However, as the team worked on larger projects more focused on climate action, “it became apparent to the public works director and the city manager that we needed a single person to be responsible for the coordination of this work instead of relying on the volunteers on the Green Team,” he said.Salamack, who has degrees in biology and environmental science and management, came to this job with extensive experience in environmental issues and sustainability with local governments and private businesses. “Everything from energy efficiency and building retrofits to electrification of public transport to stormwater pollution prevention,” she said.Salamack plans in the next two years to update the 2016 greenhouse gas inventory update.