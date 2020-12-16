Annual Lunar New Year 5k charity race goes virtual







Beginning on the first week of the Lunar New Year, the Lunar New Year Virtual 5k’s new format provides more flexibility for participation.





Registrants choose their own course and personal day to race, while encouraging safely physically distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.





Previous year's runs have been together on the Interurban Trail in Shoreline

Photo courtesy ICHS







All race proceeds will fund patient health services for families who could not otherwise afford them.



“It's been a tough year, and ICHS has been on the frontlines caring for patients and our communities.” says Ron Chew, ICHS Foundation Director, “This event is a way for us all to celebrate a new, better year ahead and support our patients.” The 2021 race will be individual

Photo courtesy ICHS



The event is hosted by the ICHS Foundation, a separate non-profit that fundraises year round to support ICHS’s patients with free or low-cost health services.









The Lunar New Year Virtual 5k is open to all ages. Participants run or walk the course of their choice during the first week of the Lunar New Year (February 12-18, 2021). Registration is $35 with an early bird discounted price of $30 ending January 12, 2021. Attendees under 14 or 65 and older can participate for free.



Learn more about the event or register, The COVID-19 pandemic and disruptions to the health insurance coverage for many Washington residents highlights the importance of providing affordable health care access to anyone who needs it.Participants run or walk the course of their choice during the first week of the Lunar New Year (February 12-18, 2021). Registration is $35 with an early bird discounted price of $30 ending January 12, 2021. Attendees under 14 or 65 and older can participate for free.Learn more about the event or register, HERE













The International Community Health Services (ICHS) Foundation opened registration Wednesday for the Lunar New Year Virtual 5k charity event.