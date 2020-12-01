Join the poets from poetry-in-the-parks on Wednesday in free webinar

, on the poetry project in Shoreline Parks in cooperation with Michigan Tech University.









The poetry also lives online as text and audio in multiple languages.





Join several of the poets (Raùl Sanchez, Hop Nguyen, and Prof. Anne Beffel) with Professor Carlos M. Amador for a livestreamed interview with the project curator and a reading of a group of poems seemingly about the same subject: a lone willow tree at the edge of a meadow [in Paramount Open Space] that each writer examined from their unique perspective.



