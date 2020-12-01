Join the poets from poetry-in-the-parks on Wednesday in free webinar
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
|Paramount Open Space photo courtesy
City of Shoreline
Preregistration required through Direct Zoom webinar link: https://michigantech.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Qh6rpPpfSq6IEnxMHWpUDA.
"Voices in the Forest" is a poetry-in-the-parks project conceived of and curated by Shoreline Public Art Coordinator Dr. David Francis for visitors to urban parks and forests throughout the City of Shoreline.
The poetry also lives online as text and audio in multiple languages.
Join several of the poets (Raùl Sanchez, Hop Nguyen, and Prof. Anne Beffel) with Professor Carlos M. Amador for a livestreamed interview with the project curator and a reading of a group of poems seemingly about the same subject: a lone willow tree at the edge of a meadow [in Paramount Open Space] that each writer examined from their unique perspective.
Their shared subject matter will allow us to compare and contrast our experiences, creative processes, and our resulting poems.
For more information, please see the project website at https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-services/events-arts-and-culture/public-art-program/voices-in-the-forest
This event will stream via zoom webinar, register by clicking the "view/stream" button, or if you would like a more interactive viewing experience, the event will also stream on the Rozsa facebook page.
