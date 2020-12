Join the poets from poetry-in-the-parks on Wednesday in free webinar

The poetry also lives online as text and audio in multiple languages.





Join several of the poets (RaĆ¹l Sanchez, Hop Nguyen, and Prof. Anne Beffel) with Professor Carlos M. Amador for a livestreamed interview with the project curator and a reading of a group of poems seemingly about the same subject: a lone willow tree at the edge of a meadow [in Paramount Open Space] that each writer examined from their unique perspective.