WSDOT seeks input on Statewide Human Services Transportation Plan from customers

Van donated to Senior Center from King county

via Councilmember Dembowski Every day, people across the state rely on human-services transportation as their sole source of access to jobs, medical appointments, and much more. Every day, people across the state rely on human-services transportation as their sole source of access to jobs, medical appointments, and much more.





For three weeks in December, the Washington State Department of Transportation is asking the public to share personal experiences about access to mobility that will help determine future investments in communities across the state.





Open house information



Now until Tuesday, December 22, 2020, online. Materials are available in English, Spanish and Russian.



The plan identifies gaps and barriers that create mobility challenges for people with special transportation needs and develops strategies to address those barriers. While WSDOT relies on input from subject matter experts, transportation providers, social-service organizations and other stakeholders, it’s the perspective of the riders and others in the public whose perspectives often prove to be the most insightful.



Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the plan and how community input shapes it, as well as help WSDOT confirm community needs and strategies to meet those needs. This statewide plan will in turn guide planning efforts at the local and regional levels.



WSDOT intends to finalize and publish the plan in early 2021.



Free WiFi hotspots for participation

Free, temporary internet access is available in locations throughout the state for those who want to participate but do not have broadband service.

To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/

Online open house: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/statewide-human-services-transportation-plan-open-house/



Human Services Transportation Plan: wsdot.wa.gov/transit/2021-human-services-transportation-plan



~~



WSDOT keeps people, businesses and the economy moving by operating and improving the state's transportation systems. To learn more about what we're doing, go to



Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information

Accommodation requests for people with disabilities can be made by contacting the WSDOT Diversity/ADA Affairs team at



Title VI Statement to Public: It is WSDOT’s policy to assure that no person shall, on the grounds of race, color, national origin or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise discriminated against under any of its funded programs and activities. Any person who believes his or her Title VI protection has been violated may file a complaint with WSDOT’s Office of Equal Opportunity. For additional information regarding Title VI complaint procedures and/or information regarding our non-discrimination obligations, please contact OEO’s Title VI Coordinator at 360-705-7090.







Materials are available in English, Spanish and Russian.The plan identifies gaps and barriers that create mobility challenges for people with special transportation needs and develops strategies to address those barriers. While WSDOT relies on input from subject matter experts, transportation providers, social-service organizations and other stakeholders, it’s the perspective of the riders and others in the public whose perspectives often prove to be the most insightful.Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the plan and how community input shapes it, as well as help WSDOT confirm community needs and strategies to meet those needs. This statewide plan will in turn guide planning efforts at the local and regional levels.WSDOT intends to finalize and publish the plan in early 2021.~~WSDOT keeps people, businesses and the economy moving by operating and improving the state's transportation systems. To learn more about what we're doing, go to www.wsdot.wa.gov/news for pictures, videos, news and blogs. Real time traffic information is available at wsdot.com/traffic or by dialing 511.Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) InformationAccommodation requests for people with disabilities can be made by contacting the WSDOT Diversity/ADA Affairs team at wsdotada@wsdot.wa.gov or by calling toll-free, 855-362-4ADA (4232). Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing may make a request by calling the Washington State Relay at 711.Title VI Statement to Public: It is WSDOT’s policy to assure that no person shall, on the grounds of race, color, national origin or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise discriminated against under any of its funded programs and activities. Any person who believes his or her Title VI protection has been violated may file a complaint with WSDOT’s Office of Equal Opportunity. For additional information regarding Title VI complaint procedures and/or information regarding our non-discrimination obligations, please contact OEO’s Title VI Coordinator at 360-705-7090.