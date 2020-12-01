GivingTuesday, December 1, 2020, strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe.





The focus is on one particular day each year when people are encouraged to donate to social service organizations of their choice.





It is so important in this year of COVID-19 when organizations have had to cancel their income-producing activities but still have expenses.





The GiveBig page has the place to find organizations. If you want to donate to local organizations, you can put in the specific name, or you can use zip codes to find local organizations: 98133 98155 98177















