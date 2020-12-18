Deck and wall work on NE 155th Street near the fire station

Friday, December 18, 2020

As early as December 21st, Sound Transit will be working on NE 155th St at the Interstate-5 underpass.

This work is part of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension Project to construct the guideway. 

Expect no access on the south side of NE 155th St. The crews will be working on deck work for the guideway and wall work on the south side of NE 155th St.

This is a lane closure with alternating lanes for vehicles on NE 155th St.

Sidewalk and bike lane will close on the south side of NE 155th. There will be a flagger to direct pedestrian and bicyclists.

Work hours are 9am to 3pm.




