Weekend lane closures on SR 522 / Bothell Way for the Sound Transit SR 522 Bus Rapid Transit Project

Upcoming temporary lane closures for the Sound Transit SR 522 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project may affect weekend driving.

Saturday December 19:



A single-lane closure on eastbound SR 522 will occur between NE 153rd St and NE 155th St on Saturday, December 19, between the hours of 8am and 1pm, to clear utilities for upcoming geotechnical borings to be drilled to determine constructability of a Bus Rapid Transit Project for Sound Transit.



Sunday December 20:



A single-lane closure on eastbound SR 522 will occur between 41st Ave N and Brookside Blvd NE on Sunday, December 20, between the hours of 8am and 2pm, to drill a geotechnical boring to determine constructability of a Bus Rapid Transit Project for Sound Transit.











