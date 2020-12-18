Driftwood Players present a holiday radio show

A pre-record Holiday Radio show will be presented on Facebook and YouTube

Wednesday, December 23 at 7pm

Thursday, December 24 at 5pm

Friday, December 25 at 12pm

Admission is free - donations are always appreciated.





The president of the city council calls in school volleyball coach Bailey Cox to direct them. Bailey agrees, figuring it will be a simple task. She figures the group must already have their skit worked out for tomorrow night, right?





Wrong! Besides not having an act, Bailey discovers they don’t have any talent!





But there’s an even bigger problem: all they do is eat donuts and bicker...and they’re the city council!





The coach gives them her best pep talk, to no avail. Up against the wall, she's at her wit's end, and she's running out of time.











Follow on Facebook and check on Wednesday, December 23 for a link!



https://www.facebook.com/Driftwoodplayers







How she quickly gets the city council to cooperate and produce a delightful retelling of the classic Christmas poem is indeed a Christmas miracle.

In this secular Christmas play, a group of players suddenly discovers they have no director to help them prepare their skit for tomorrow night’s Christmas variety show!