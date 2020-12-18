Driftwood Players present a holiday radio show
Friday, December 18, 2020
A pre-record Holiday Radio show will be presented on Facebook and YouTube
Wednesday, December 23 at 7pm
Thursday, December 24 at 5pm
Friday, December 25 at 12pm
Admission is free - donations are always appreciated.
’Twas the night before the Christmas show,
and not a director was volunteering all through the house.
In this secular Christmas play, a group of players suddenly discovers they have no director to help them prepare their skit for tomorrow night’s Christmas variety show!
The president of the city council calls in school volleyball coach Bailey Cox to direct them. Bailey agrees, figuring it will be a simple task. She figures the group must already have their skit worked out for tomorrow night, right?
Wrong! Besides not having an act, Bailey discovers they don’t have any talent!
But there’s an even bigger problem: all they do is eat donuts and bicker...and they’re the city council!
The coach gives them her best pep talk, to no avail. Up against the wall, she’s at her wit’s end, and she’s running out of time.
How she quickly gets the city council to cooperate and produce a delightful retelling of the classic Christmas poem is indeed a Christmas miracle.
Follow on Facebook and check on Wednesday, December 23 for a link!
https://www.facebook.com/Driftwoodplayers
