Northwest Boychoir continues a 42 year tradition and stages its annual concert online

Friday, December 18, 2020

Northwest Boychoir Virtual Event
A Festival of Lessons and Carols
Tuesday, December 22nd @ 7:30pm

Next Tuesday is the Northwest Boychoir’s virtual concert presentation of Festival of Lessons and Carols this year.

The 80-member combined chorus of the Northwest Boychoir and young men and women of Vocalpoint! Seattle are hard at work recording while in quarantine to share this beloved holiday tradition with the community to enjoy safely from home.

The virtual concert will premiere on the Northwest Boychoir and Vocalpoint! Seattle’s YouTube Channel on December 22 at 7:30pm and will continue to be available free to the public through the holiday season. 

Donations are encouraged to support the Northwest Boychoir and Vocalpoint! Seattle’s education programs.

The Northwest Boychoir celebrates its 42-year tradition of A Festival of Lessons and Carols this December. 

Patterned after the Christmas Eve observance at King’s College in Cambridge, England, the Choir’s annual concert series is a holiday tradition for thousands of families in the Puget Sound region.


More Information
https://www.nwchoirs.org/events/virtual-lessons-carols/

Free of charge

Posted by DKH at 2:46 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  