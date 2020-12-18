Northwest Boychoir continues a 42 year tradition and stages its annual concert online

Northwest Boychoir Virtual Event

A Festival of Lessons and Carols

Tuesday, December 22nd @ 7:30pm









The virtual concert will premiere on the Northwest Boychoir and Vocalpoint! Seattle’s The 80-member combined chorus of the Northwest Boychoir and young men and women of Vocalpoint! Seattle are hard at work recording while in quarantine to share this beloved holiday tradition with the community to enjoy safely from home.The virtual concert will premiere on the Northwest Boychoir and Vocalpoint! Seattle’s YouTube Channel on December 22 at 7:30pm and will continue to be available free to the public through the holiday season.





Donations are encouraged to support the Northwest Boychoir and Vocalpoint! Seattle’s education programs.



The Northwest Boychoir celebrates its 42-year tradition of A Festival of Lessons and Carols this December.







Patterned after the Christmas Eve observance at King’s College in Cambridge, England, the Choir’s annual concert series is a holiday tradition for thousands of families in the Puget Sound region.

More Information

https://www.nwchoirs.org/ events/virtual-lessons-carols/



Free of charge

Next Tuesday is the Northwest Boychoir’s virtual concert presentation of Festival of Lessons and Carols this year.