Book review by Aarene Storms: Estranged by Ethan M. Aldridge

The Human Childe was changed with the son of the King and Queen of the Fae when both were very young. In the World Above, the elvish heir to the throne lives with parents and an older sister in modern Brooklyn.





In the World Below, the boy doesn't even have a name. Then things go terribly wrong, and the Human Childe goes up into our world to seek the aid of the changeling who was swapped.



A modern changeling story? In graphic novel format? And there's a high-speed chase through the subway with a DRAGON?





Where do I sign up?





Really nice character-based story that touches base with traditional folklore before spinning off in new directions. The relationships remind me of the friends and family in the Mighty Jack and Zita the Space Girl books by Ben Hatke, written for a slightly older audience.





This book is cataloged for the juvenile collection at my library, but I would comfortably hand it to readers ages ten to adult.