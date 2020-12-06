Briarcrest Neighborhood Association delivers 40 bags of goods to Tent City 3

The van was filled with donations, including a chewy box full of blue jeans

Photo courtesy BNA

BNA Director Jean Hilde reports that the neighborhood project to collect clothing and goods for Tent City 3 (now at Calvin Presbyterian Church in Shoreline) was a rousing success.





BNA had asked people to bring their donations to the Patty Pan Cooperative on 27th NE.





When the van was full, volunteers started packing other vehicles

Photo courtesy BNA





"We had a great turnout from our neighbors for our Tent City donations collection this week! The BNA and Patty Pan delivered some 40 bags of needed items to the Calvin Presbyterian site in Shoreline this morning.





Christmas at Tent City 3 will be a little brighter

Photo courtesy BNA





"The residents received lots of warm clothes, blankets and comforters, tarps and a cot, a box of nails, foodstuffs and hygiene products and more!



"Thanks to everyone who contributed. Because of your generosity, our Tent City neighbors' winter will be a little bit easier!"











