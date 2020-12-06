Solutions: Break the chain of poverty by motivating homeless adults to pursue education leading to employment

By Donna Hawkey



In the US, we embrace education as a right for everyone, but their plight to become educated can have insurmountable obstacles for homeless college students.









Rev. Dr. Jean Kim is a life-long local activist for people who become homeless. She particularly focused on the north end areas when no shelters existed. (



One day in the fall of 2016, Rev. Dr. Kim visited Nicola Smith, the Mayor of Lynnwood, and asked her about pitching five tents somewhere on city property to help homeless college students. Many live and sleep in their cars while trying to navigate through challenging subjects. Without a means for basic self-care, such as a daily shower, social distancing is usual for these students. And students who are homeless, or struggling in poverty, typically lived a lifetime of numerous traumas.Rev. Dr. Jean Kim is a life-long local activist for people who become homeless. She particularly focused on the north end areas when no shelters existed. ( See previous article ) She knows how hard it is to concentrate on academic work for homeless students, and because she is unstoppable, she had to do something about it.One day in the fall of 2016, Rev. Dr. Kim visited Nicola Smith, the Mayor of Lynnwood, and asked her about pitching five tents somewhere on city property to help homeless college students.





Rev. Dr. Kim says this was an “absurd request: the mayor couldn’t fulfill it without a proper city ordinance.”





But Mayor Smith called her back the next day after successfully contacting Rev. Chris Boyer, the pastor of Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Lynnwood. Pastor Boyer was immediately able and willing to allow five tents to be assembled on his property.





Shepherd's Village on the grounds of the Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Lynnwood

Photo by Larry Vogel, courtesy LynnwoodToday.com

They created a tent village, but this wasn’t durable enough for rain and snowstorms. Rev. Dr. Kim presented another vision: to build six tiny homes. Just one year later, the tents were replaced by the six miniature homes for a mighty accomplishment. This kind of feat happened because of the “fruit of the effort of the whole community of Lynnwood and out of state community as well. Therefore, it was a product of the whole caring community,” said Rev. Dr. Kim.



Before the City of Lynnwood could finish its ordinance changes to approve the structures, Rev. Dr. Kim had already raised $32,000, which was enough to build five tiny houses, and a sixth one was built because of an anonymous generous donor!



These formidable efforts created “Shepherd’s Village,” housing for homeless Edmonds College students at Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Lynnwood.





“Our testimony is that when our community puts love and compassion together, we see a miracle that otherwise would not have been possible.” --Rev. Dr. Kim.





Jean Kim working to get her messages out. Photo courtesy Jean Kim Foundation.

“I met Dr. Jean Kim one Friday night at the homeless dinner of the Nest Mission in Edmonds. It changed my life forever. Dr. Kim had a booth set up with pamphlets explaining how she could help to enhance your education. I took a pamphlet with me.” “I met Dr. Jean Kim one Friday night at the homeless dinner of the Nest Mission in Edmonds. It changed my life forever. Dr. Kim had a booth set up with pamphlets explaining how she could help to enhance your education. I took a pamphlet with me.”

--Karlene, a Criminal Justice student at Northwest University, Kirkland.



The high cost of tuition, rent, food, and childcare, have increased this crisis of student homelessness. Many college students become classified as homeless.









Rev. Dr. Kim’s mother inspired her to become educated. She believed it is the most important thing a woman could do to gain life independence. Her mother had suffered domestic abuse from her father.



For her 80th birthday, due to her tireless demanding work and her commitment to higher education, family and friends started the seed of her foundation. The “Jean Kim Foundation for the Homeless Education,” was named by the first Board of Directors in 2015.

In 2017, just two years after the foundation was formed, “205 men and women, homeless or struggling in poverty, expressed to me their desire to pursue a college education. Of 205, a total of 116 enrollments were made to various community colleges or 4-year universities. 116 enrollments were made by 57 unduplicated students. Of 57, 24 students never skipped a quarter since they started. These numbers might sound small but considering their numerous unbearable barriers the number in unimaginably high,” Rev. Dr. Kim. A survey done in 2019 on the three University of Washington campuses (Seattle, Bothell, Tacoma) uncovered that 5,000 college students are couchsurfing as they cannot afford a place to live, and 160 are residing in their cars or shelters.Rev. Dr. Kim’s mother inspired her to become educated. She believed it is the most important thing a woman could do to gain life independence. Her mother had suffered domestic abuse from her father.In 2017, just two years after the foundation was formed, “205 men and women, homeless or struggling in poverty, expressed to me their desire to pursue a college education. Of 205, a total of 116 enrollments were made to various community colleges or 4-year universities. 116 enrollments were made by 57 unduplicated students. Of 57, 24 students never skipped a quarter since they started. These numbers might sound small but considering their numerous unbearable barriers the number in unimaginably high,” Rev. Dr. Kim.





Rev. Dr. Jean Kim lived in Lake Forest Park

from 1989 to 1998

Photo courtesy Jean Kim Foundation Below Rev. Dr. Kim talks about her mission behind homeless education.



Please tell me what motivates you in reference to your mission of homeless education?



"I have discovered that many of the homeless people I serve are illiterate and or high school, or a few are college dropouts. Many have a history of drug and alcohol abuse, mental and emotional challenges, and incarceration. They fall easily into unemployment or low-wage jobs that often lead them to homelessness.



"However, I see God’s image in every homeless person (Gen. 1:26-28). I also see that every unemployed mentally, and legally challenged homeless person has God-given potentials, talents, and possibilities in them. Below Rev. Dr. Kim talks about her mission behind homeless education."I have discovered that many of the homeless people I serve are illiterate and or high school, or a few are college dropouts. Many have a history of drug and alcohol abuse, mental and emotional challenges, and incarceration. They fall easily into unemployment or low-wage jobs that often lead them to homelessness."However, I see God’s image in every homeless person (Gen. 1:26-28). I also see that every unemployed mentally, and legally challenged homeless person has God-given potentials, talents, and possibilities in them.