All new Blackbird Café and Bar takes flight in Richmond Beach





All new Blackbird Café and Bar now open in Richmond Beach

Mon-Fri Dinner only 4-8pm,

Sat-Sun 9-12 Pastry, Coffee and Breakfast / 11-4 Lunch / 4-8 Dinner

(Hint: Next to the fire education station and behind another building on Richmond Beach Road)





Hungry yet?



Chef Chris Hill introduces Blackbird Café and Bar to his childhood neighborhood of Richmond Beach. In the former Hill’s space, Blackbird features morning espresso, in house pastry, quality lunches and dinners with a seasonal, affordable approach.



“Our handmade cinnamon rolls, burgers, creamy chowder, fish and chips, fresh salads, killer espresso and breakfast pastries are truly exceptional and won’t break the bank.” Jordan Schey, General Manager

Chris Hill has owned Hill's for 15 years



Chef Hill has had big success with Matts’ Rotisserie and Oyster Lounge in Redmond, as well as, Hill’s which he has run for 15 years. His decision to rebrand Hill’s into Blackbird was not an easy one but luckily, many of Hill’s NW classics will remain in the Blackbird line up.





“I’ve been called crazy for doing this but I really felt that transitioning to a counter service concept, expanding hours to the morning for coffee and pastries, while at the same time continuing our lunch, dinner and bar service will put us in a good position to weather the storm that has hit the restaurant industry. "My hope is that by saying goodbye to Hill’s and hello to Blackbird, our community can keep a much needed gathering place for years to come” Chris Hill, Owner.

Blackbird is a fun, casual Richmond Beach meet up spot from sunrise to sundown. Enjoy great quality food and drink, friendly counter service and that comfortable neighborhood feel.

--Photos courtesy Blackbird Café

















Temporary Hours: