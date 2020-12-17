Jobs: Engineer III - Lead Project Manager

City of Shoreline

















CLOSING DATE: 01/05/21 11:59 PMGENERAL SUMMARY:Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.The Public Works Department is seeking a motivated and experienced project manager to lead and manage the delivery of complex federally funded transportation projects. The City’s 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Program is estimated at approximately $250 million, with a $156 million for transportation related projects. A senior level project manager is needed to manage complex capital projects and provide guidance and oversight to other team members managing transportation projects and administering federal funds.DEFINITIONTo manage and provide oversight of highly complex capital projects including managing public involvement, overseeing consultants, meeting schedule and budget objectives; grant management; to coordinate assigned activities with other divisions, departments, outside agencies; and stakeholders. Provide technical assistance, oversight, guidance, feedback and direction to other staff within Engineering such as other project managers, and administrative support including assigning tasks, providing training and mentorship