Notes from Shoreline council December 14, 2020

Pam Cross, reporter Shoreline City Council Meeting



COVID-19 Update







In Shoreline, we have had 270 new cases in the past two weeks, 11 hospitalizations and 6 people have died. In Shoreline, we have had 270 new cases in the past two weeks, 11 hospitalizations and 6 people have died.







Wear a face covering, especially indoors in public settings regardless of the distance between people.

Wash or sanitize your hands regularly.

Maintain six (6) feet of distance, indoors and outdoors.

Gather ONLY outdoors with a limit of five (5) people.

Get tested at the first sign of illness. And then stay home! Do not go to work or to stores if you’re not feeling well.

Additional information shorelinewa.gov/covid

Remember you can support our local restaurants by purchasing takeout food. Winter Weather



Shoreline is prepared for winter weather conditions. De-icer will be applied to streets whenever forecasts predict freezing temperatures or snow. Snow plow routes have been set. And a sandbag station will be available at Hamlin Park.



Additional information



Public Reminders



The Planning Commission will meet on Thursday Dec 17 at 7:00pm. This will include a PUBLIC HEARING on Shoreline Place Community Renewal Area Sign Code



This is the final Council meeting of 2020. The next Council meeting will take place on Monday January 4, 2021.



City Hall and Spartan Recreation Center will be closed for business on December 25 and January 1.



Council Reports (all meetings were attended virtually)



Councilmember Robertson attended a meeting of the North King County Shelter Taskforce and provided an update on the Shoreline enhanced shelter. The fence is being constructed, there is some electrical work being done, and volunteers are cleaning and painting individual rooms. There is a sign-up for volunteer opportunities including painting, meal shifts and so forth. She will provide the information to the City Manager so it will be available to everyone interested. The target date for opening is January 15th and they anticipate 20 individuals.



Councilmember Roberts met with Sound Cities Association where they appointed new Board members Wendy Weiker, Mercer Island Councilmember and Angela Birney, Mayor of Redmond.



Public Comment



Jackie Kurle, Shoreline spoke about the importance of public safety around new enhanced shelter



Approval of the Agenda

Agenda adopted by unanimous consent. Approval of the Consent Calendar

Consent Calendar approved unanimously by roll call vote.

Action Item 8(a) Second Public Hearing and Adoption of Ordinance No. 908 – Adopting Pre- Annexation Zoning for the Point Wells Subarea and Adding a New Chapter, Chapter 20.94 Point Wells – Planned Area 4, to Title 20 of the Shoreline Municipal Code



Andrew Bauer, Senior Planner, made the presentation



This Ordinance will adopt zoning designation for the subarea “Point Wells Planned Area 4” and adopt zoning regulations to implement that designation. This zoning will apply only if the area is annexed into the City.



There were three revisions

Staff recommends a slight revision of the residential density verbiage as shown below:





Mayor Hall opened the Public Hearing



No public comments



Discussion



Motion and second to adopt Ordinance 908 including the three revisions

Revision to Amendment #1 as shown above approved by unanimous consent

Motion and second to approve all three amendments

VOTE to approve all three amendments, #1 as amended



Passes unanimously



VOTE to approve Ordinance 908 as amended



Passes unanimously





Action Item 8(b) Public Hearing and Discussing Ordinance No. 916 - Extension of Interim Regulations to Allow for Additional Extensions of Application and Permit Deadlines Beyond Those Provided for in the Shoreline Municipal Code Due to COVID-19 Impacts



Presentation by Rachael Markle, Director of Planning and Community Development



On July 27, 2020, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 893, enacting interim regulations that provide relief for applicants by creating additional extensions of application and permit deadlines due to the economic and health impacts of COVID-19. Proposed Ordinance No. 916 would extend these interim regulations for another six months from the expiration of February 4, 2021.



Impacts from COVID-19 continue so the need for this has not changed.



Mayor Hall opened the Public Hearing

No public comments



Discussion

None



This will come back on Consent at the January 11, 2021 meeting.





Action Item 8(c) Public Hearing and Discussing Ordinance No. 917 – Extension of Interim Regulations for Outdoor Seating



Staff presentation by Andrew Bauer, Senior Planner



On July 27, 2020, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 895, enacting interim regulations for outdoor seating areas for existing restaurants and bars due to indoor seating restrictions related to COVID-19. To date, there have been five outdoor seating registrations filed with the City. Proposed Ordinance No. 917 would extend these interim regulations for another six months.



Statewide COVID-19 restrictions continue. This Ordinance will expire January 27, 2021.







Mayor Hall opened the Public Hearing

No public comments



Discussion



Council agreed that this is great opportunity for restaurants and the community and asked that it be added to the planning agenda for consideration of making this a permanent part of the Code.



This will come back on Consent at the January 11, 2021 meeting.







Meeting adjourned.









Notes by Pam CrossThe meeting was held remotely using the Zoom platform.All Councilmembers were present.A reminder that the statewide restrictions remain in effect through January 4, 2021.The King County average over the past 14 days was 420 new cases per 100,000 residents. Remember that the target is 25 (low risk) per 100,000. The target before reopening schools is 75 (medium risk). Hospitalizations continue to increase and hospitals are at 82% of capacity. Some have stopped performing non-emergency procedures.