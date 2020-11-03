With few exceptions most incumbents on our ballots win handily



Considering the lopsided results in the primary election, it is no surprise that most incumbents on our ballots won re-election.





The 46th legislative district includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and Lake City as well as a large section of northeast Seattle.





Rep. Gerry Pollet and Rep. Javier Valdez handily won re-election to the state legislature.





In the 32nd legislative district which includes Shoreline and part of south Snohomish county, Rep. Cindy Ryu and Rep. Lauren Davis will continue their work in Olympia.





Congressmember Pramila Jayapal will continue to represent the 7th congressional district in the Federal House of Representatives.





At the state level, these were the winners / leaders:

Governor Jay Inslee will serve a third term.

Lt. Governor - in this open seat, Denny Heck leads Marko Liias by a wide margin

Secretary of State Kim Wyman narrowly leads challenger Gael Tarleton 52 - 48%

narrowly leads challenger Gael Tarleton 52 - 48% State Treasurer incumbent Duane Davidson seems headed for defeat by Mike Pellicciotti

State Auditor Patrice McCarthy

Attorney General Bob Ferguson

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz

Superintendent of Public Schools Chris Reykdal fended off a challenger to continue overseeing Washington's schools.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler







