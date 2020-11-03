Executive Constantine releases statement on approval of Harborview bond measure

Tuesday, November 3, 2020


King County Executive Dow Constantine released the following statement on the $1.74 billion Harborview Medical Center bond measure after King County Elections posted that it was passing by 77 percent of the vote in early returns:

"While there are still many votes to be counted, I thank the voters of King County for their support for Harborview Medical Center. 
"These investments will ensure that our region continues to be the best place in the country to receive emergency medical care, and needed seismic upgrades will protect the lives of patients, employees, and visitors to Harborview. 
"Besides helping people with behavioral health needs and better preparing the region to fight pandemics, the measure creates thousands of family-wage construction jobs at a time when our region needs them the most.

"Every generation has stepped up to support Harborview Medical Center. I am proud that this generation is no different."



