Shoreline Emergency Severe Weather Shelter seeking volunteers

Photo by Dan Short





Shoreline Emergency Severe Weather Shelter at St. Dunstan's





As the former site of the shelter is unavailable, St. Dunstan’s Church has offered space to house this important program at their parish, located at 722 N 145th Street, Shoreline.





NUHSA is recruiting and training the volunteers and providing needed shelter supplies. The City managed the permitting process and is assisting with volunteer recruitment and training as needed.



The shelter officially “opened” on November 1. The threshold for activation will be a prediction of four-plus hours of temperatures at or below 33 degrees overnight or snow accumulation or expected accumulation of 2 or more inches.





When activated, the shelter will be open from 8:30pm to 7:30am.





A recorded Severe Weather Shelter hotline has been established at 206-801-2797, which will be updated when activated.

Volunteers Needed



To make the shelter successful, we need volunteers to help staff it during activation. Committed and compassionate volunteers must be over 18 years old and commit to being on-call for a certain number of nights each month between now and March 30.









If you would like to volunteer, email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626. Volunteers will be provided with training and then will be responsible for welcoming guests and supervising the shelter overnight (partial shifts can be arranged). Volunteers will be paired with another person during shelter activation. For more information about the emergency severe weather shelter, contact Community Services Manager Bethany Wolbrecht-Dunn at bwolbrec@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2251.





Other nearby winter shelters

In addition to this emergency severe weather shelter, there are a few overnight winter shelters that operate at different times over the winter in Shoreline and the surrounding area. These shelters open at 7:30pm each night they are in operation.



WINTER SHELTER DATES AND LOCATIONS

October 13 – November 29 Lake City Presbyterian Church 3841 NE 123rd St, Seattle

November 30 – date to be determined Seattle Mennonite Church, 3120 NE 125th Street, Seattle,

For information on space availability call 425-677-9370.

FAMILY SHELTER:

Mary's Place operates shelters year-round for families with children. Contact them at 206-245-1026.

















For the second winter season, the City of Shoreline is working in partnership with the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) to operate an emergency severe weather shelter.