Case updates November 13, 2020; Governor issues travel advisory

Saturday, November 14, 2020

Gov. Jay Inslee recommends a 14-day quarantine for interstate and international travel and asks residents to stay close to home. 

Inslee joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in urging visitors entering their states or returning home from travel outside these states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the virus. 

“COVID-19 cases have doubled in Washington over the past two weeks. This puts our state in as dangerous a position today as we were in March,” Inslee said.
“Limiting and reducing travel is one way to reduce further spread of the disease. I am happy to partner with California and Oregon in this effort to help protect lives up and down the West Coast.”


Case updates November 13, 2020

United States
  • cases 10,690,665 - 181,801 cases since last report
  • deaths 243,580 - 1,364 deaths since last report

Washington state - *deaths not reported on weekend
  • cases 127,731 - 2,233 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 9,281 - 15 since yesterday
  • deaths* 2,519

King county
  • cases 33,995 - 627 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 2,798 - 7 since yesterday
  • deaths 828 - 0 since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • cases 827 - 10 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 116 - 0 new
  • deaths 67 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • cases 105 - 4 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 5 - -1 since yesterday
  • deaths 1 - 0 new


Posted by DKH at 10:09 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  