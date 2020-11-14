Case updates November 13, 2020; Governor issues travel advisory
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Inslee joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in urging visitors entering their states or returning home from travel outside these states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the virus.
“COVID-19 cases have doubled in Washington over the past two weeks. This puts our state in as dangerous a position today as we were in March,” Inslee said.“Limiting and reducing travel is one way to reduce further spread of the disease. I am happy to partner with California and Oregon in this effort to help protect lives up and down the West Coast.”
Case updates November 13, 2020
United States
- cases 10,690,665 - 181,801 cases since last report
- deaths 243,580 - 1,364 deaths since last report
Washington state - *deaths not reported on weekend
- cases 127,731 - 2,233 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 9,281 - 15 since yesterday
- deaths* 2,519
King county
- cases 33,995 - 627 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 2,798 - 7 since yesterday
- deaths 828 - 0 since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- cases 827 - 10 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 116 - 0 new
- deaths 67 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 105 - 4 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 5 - -1 since yesterday
- deaths 1 - 0 new
