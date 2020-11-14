Case updates November 13, 2020; Governor issues travel advisory

Gov. Jay Inslee recommends a 14-day quarantine for interstate and international travel and asks residents to stay close to home.





Inslee joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in urging visitors entering their states or returning home from travel outside these states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the virus.



"COVID-19 cases have doubled in Washington over the past two weeks. This puts our state in as dangerous a position today as we were in March," Inslee said. "Limiting and reducing travel is one way to reduce further spread of the disease. I am happy to partner with California and Oregon in this effort to help protect lives up and down the West Coast."