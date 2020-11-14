Searchers find missing Shoreline man

Saturday, November 14, 2020

UPDATE FROM SHORELINE FIRE: 

Last night a 75 year old male with Alzheimer’s went missing near 6th Ave NW and 175th. Approximately 50 volunteers and police were out in the elements searching for him.  

We were dispatched around 7:45pm to assist with taking care of the searchers. Shortly after our arrival, he was found and then evaluated by our medics.

He was deemed to be ok, but transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures. 

Great job to all the searchers for making sure of this happy outcome!



