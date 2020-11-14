Gidget Terpstra receives Distinguished Community Service Award

At Shoreline Community College Foundation's 23rd Annual Student Success Virtual Fundraiser on October 20, 2020, Gidget Terpstra of Shoreline was named the recipient of the Distinguished Community Service Award.

This event is a fundraiser to provide scholarship money for SCC students.

Hosted by Jim Dever of King5 Evening News, the virtual event included performances by soul recording artist Andy Stokes, Jeffrey Kashiwa, the Shoreline Choir, and powerful and inspirational personal student stories





Gidget has been deeply involved in our communities for over 50 years. She has volunteered with PTA’s, Shoreline Schools Foundation, NUHSA, and currently on the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association Board.





She has served as Shoreline School District Department of Family Advocacy, Chair, Shoreline School District Homeless Education Liaison, working tirelessly to assist at-risk students, ESL students, and homeless families.





She served on the Shoreline Community College Board of Trustees, 2004-2013 and again in 2019.





Gidget was awarded the Washington Award for Excellence in Education, from WA State Governor and State Superintendent of Public Instruction, the Golden Acorn Award from Echo Lake PTA and Shoreline PTA Council, the Gold Level Leadership Award from the WA State PTA and now the Shoreline Community College Foundation’s Distinguished Community Service Award.





Gidget’s personal story is both compelling and inspirational and can be found HERE (Gidget’s video is at the 17 minute mark).





Thank you Gidget for all the ways you’ve made our community more welcoming and more inclusive. Your efforts have made a significant difference in the lives of so many.

It is not too late to give a gift to the Student Success Fund. All donations go to financial support for Shoreline Community College students. https://www.shoreline.edu/foundation/giving.aspx










