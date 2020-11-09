Historic Fircrest Chapel under consideration for landmark status

The chapel is nestled in the woods - Photo by Janet Way

Fircrest, on 15th Ave NE, is now a rehabilitation center owned by the state Department of Health and Human Services (DSHS). The site was originally a Naval Hospital during WWII, which is when the beautiful chapel was built. ( See previous article)





The chapel is now under consideration as an historical landmark and the public is invited to comment at the Landmarks commission zoom meeting November 19, 2020 at 4:30pm. Written comments may be submitted to the address at the end of this article.

Interior of chapel - Photo by Janet Way

Landmark Nomination Hearing for Seattle Naval Hospital Chapel at Fircrest School



You are invited to make a comment at the hearing and offer pertinent information about the history and value of preserving this beautiful historic gem in Shoreline, built during WWII in 1944. Both the building along with some of its surrounding native landscape is under consideration for this Landmark nomination.



The surrounding native forest was specified in the original vision and the creation of the building by base commander, Captain J.T. Boone. Also, the building interior with its custom designed original woodwork furnishings are part of the nomination.



The Public can be part of the process to get Historical Landmark Status for the Chapel at Fircrest by submitting written comment - but need to do so as soon as possible.





Shoreline Landmarks Commission Notice of Public Hearing to consider Landmark nomination of the Shoreline Naval Hospital Chapel in the City of Shoreline.



DATE, TIME, AND PLACE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, November 19, 2020 4:30pm on Zoom.

Link to Zoom Conference Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86863840848?pwd=Q1VwNUVpZk5YQlhnbmFBa1IzNFFQUT09

Meeting ID: 868 6384 0848 Passcode: 751667 NAME AND LOCATION OF NOMINATED PROPERTY

Naval Hospital Chapel, 21902 NE 150th Street Shoreline, WA 98155 OWNER: Washington State Department of Social and Health Services - Fircrest School 15230 15th Ave NE Shoreline, WA 98155 and Washington State Department of Natural Resources



DESCRIPTION/BOUNDARIES OF SIGNIFICANCE PCL B SHORELINE:



The 3.08-acre proposed boundary encompasses the chapel building; directly associated walkways; the curvilinear driveway servicing the building; the hillside descending to and including the associated lower parking area; the immediate landscape and the forest setting.



Questions, written comments or requests for copies of documents may be directed to: King county Department of Natural Resources and Parks Historic Preservation Program

201 S JACKSON STE 700 SEATTLE WA 98104

206-477-7976

ssteen@kingcounty.gov

