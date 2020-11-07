Gallery North November 2020 exhibit by artists Lonni Flowers and Melinda O’Malley

Gallery North announces its November 2020 exhibit “Creatures Great and Small” by artists Lonni Flowers and Melinda O’Malley.





Aqua dragon bowl

Aqua dragon bowl

by Melinda O'Malley The two artists have teamed up to create a show featuring animal art with paintings in watercolor, acrylic, colored pencil, and unique jewelry and silk scarves along with incredibly creative pottery. Both artists are lifelong animal lovers who approach their art to exhibit that love.





Melinda O’Malley is a talented ceramic clay artist who is recognized by her functional and beautiful creations, many of which feature both real and mythical creatures.





Melinda’s very popular dragon teapots are created one scale at a time and finished in a variety of glazes so that each one is a unique work of art.





Other animals grace covered dishes, bowls, mugs, and purely decorative sculptures.





Mudbath by Lonni Flowers

Mudbath by Lonni Flowers

Lonni Flowers has won numerous awards for watercolor, acrylic, and silk painting. Her artwork was dominated from youth by horses, but has evolved to include all types of animals from domestic to African wildlife.





Lonni’s fascination with color and texture have pushed her to experiment with a variety of mediums and techniques to express the joy of creation. Her silk painting and jewelry making continue that exploration and all of her artwork says, “Joy”.



She has spent many years passing on that joy by teaching a variety of artistic mediums both publicly and privately.



Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no opening reception for “Creatures Great and Small," however the show will be held available for viewing at Gallery North from November 1st through November 30, 2020 from 11am to 5pm. The gallery has taken many precautions to protect our public and our artists. Please stop by for a visit to see this special show.



About Gallery North: In continuous operation for nearly 60 years, Gallery North is one of the longest running artists’ cooperative galleries in the nation. It continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds.







Located at 401 Main Street, Edmonds, Washington, Gallery North is open Tuesdays through Sundays each week. For further information, visit the Galley North website at www.GalleryNorthEdmonds.com or contact Gallery North at 425-774-0946.











