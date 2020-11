Finding a way forward: Join LWV for a discussion of the film "The Reunited States"

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is partnering with the Seattle-Everett Braver Angels Alliance to sponsor what we hope will be a helpful and healing discussion following the election.





We will come together for a discussion of the documentary film The Reunited States.

Date: Friday, November 13, 2020Time: 6:00pm – 7:30pmis an inspiring documentary about bridge-builders who are helping Americans heal across political and racial divides. Director Ben Rekhi, in collaboration with Mark Gerzon and Mediators Foundation, has created a compelling and inspiring film about mending the political, racial and cultural divides in our society.Based on the book "" by Mark Gerzon, the documentary follows four people on a journey to discover how each can work to heal the divisions that have been created over time.We invite you to view this film (on your own) and engage in a panel discussion about how we as a movement can relate and respond to the issues it raises.The film director, Ben Rekhi, and two of the cast members, Susan Bro and Erin Leaverton, will join us.Register through EventBrite . You will be sent a link to view the documentary on your own, and a link to join the online discussion.