Finding a way forward: Join LWV for a discussion of the film "The Reunited States"
Sunday, November 8, 2020
We will come together for a discussion of the documentary film The Reunited States.
Date: Friday, November 13, 2020
Time: 6:00pm – 7:30pm
The Reunited States is an inspiring documentary about bridge-builders who are helping Americans heal across political and racial divides. Director Ben Rekhi, in collaboration with Mark Gerzon and Mediators Foundation, has created a compelling and inspiring film about mending the political, racial and cultural divides in our society.
Based on the book "The Reunited States of America: How we can bridge the partisan divide" by Mark Gerzon, the documentary follows four people on a journey to discover how each can work to heal the divisions that have been created over time.
We invite you to view this film (on your own) and engage in a panel discussion about how we as a movement can relate and respond to the issues it raises.
The film director, Ben Rekhi, and two of the cast members, Susan Bro and Erin Leaverton, will join us.
Register through EventBrite. You will be sent a link to view the documentary on your own, and a link to join the online discussion.
