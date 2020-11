Case updates November 4, 2020; COVID-19 and UW Technology Survey

Information from the survey will be used to inform the launch of a technology designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.





It asks questions about technology, privacy, your activities at this time, and some demographic information, such as your employment and the number of people who live in your household.





The survey should take no more than 10 minutes to complete.

cases 9,463,782 - 106,537 cases since yesterday

deaths 233,129 - 1,141 deaths since yesterday

cases 112,550 - 1,070 since last report

hospitalizations 8,784 - 49 since yesterday

deaths* 2,431 - 15 since last report

cases 29,465 - 517 since yesterday

hospitalizations 2,629 - 8 since yesterday

deaths 810 - 1 since yesterday

cases 713 - 2 since yesterday

hospitalizations 110 - 0 new

deaths 65 - 0 new

cases 89 - 2 since yesterday

hospitalizations 3 - -1 since yesterday

deaths 1 - 0 new

- *DOH does not report deaths on the weekend- population 56,752 (2018)- 13,569 (2018)