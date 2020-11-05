Brown Bear “Veterans Day Free Car Wash” Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
Thursday, November 5, 2020
The free “Beary Clean” washes will be offered at 27 tunnel wash locations, including the Brown Bear tunnel car wash at 16032 Aurora Ave N from 8am to 6pm.
The offer operates on an honor system and no verification or documentation is required. Drivers should identify themselves as a current or former member of the military to the wash attendant upon arrival.
See www.brownbear.com for a list of Brown Bear’s automated tunnel wash locations.
As they have for the past six years, family-owned Brown Bear Car Wash will again make generous donation to support Puget Sound Honor Flight and its mission of transporting Western Washington war veterans to visit memorials in Washington, D.C.
For more information visit http://pugetsoundhonorflight.org/about/
