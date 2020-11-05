Backyard birds: a small flock of Pine siskins

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Half a dozen pine siskins trying to get at the water at the same time
Photo by Steve Schneider


Steve Schneider says he woke up to this group of Pine Siskins trying to drink what is left of the water, then they flew down to the ground to eat. 

They blend in but look carefully. There are a dozen pine siskins on the ground.
Photo by Steve Schneider

Never have I seen this many at one time. They were acting like Bush Tits. 

Shot these photos through my window with my Canon G5X point and shoot.



Posted by DKH at 4:26 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  