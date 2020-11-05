Backyard birds: a small flock of Pine siskins
Thursday, November 5, 2020
|Half a dozen pine siskins trying to get at the water at the same time
Photo by Steve Schneider
Steve Schneider says he woke up to this group of Pine Siskins trying to drink what is left of the water, then they flew down to the ground to eat.
|They blend in but look carefully. There are a dozen pine siskins on the ground.
Photo by Steve Schneider
Never have I seen this many at one time. They were acting like Bush Tits.Shot these photos through my window with my Canon G5X point and shoot.
