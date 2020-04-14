Virtual author event from Third Place Books on Wednesday





Gaines Quammen is the author of American Zion: Cliven Bundy, God and Public Lands in the West, and since her book tour has been postponed, David and Betsy decided to collaborate and talk about both of their books and how they intersect at this very moment.





David, who wrote Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Pandemic, will cover the topic of disease outbreak, and Betsy will talk about responses to outbreak focused on rebellion and conspiracy.





As governments and communities work to stop the spread of COVID-19 with stay-home orders, Ammon Bundy, son of Cliven Bundy, is currently agitating against disease related restrictions in Idaho.





But as the White House eases environmental protections and recommends suspension of habeas corpus, could Ammon have a point?









