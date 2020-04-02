Time to laugh:The 50 greatest Yogi Berra quotes
Thursday, April 2, 2020
|Yogi Berra inspired the character Yogi Bear
Here's a list of the top 50 sent in by reader Colleen Weum.
Not surprisingly, he was the inspiration for the cartoon character Yogi Bear.
The 50 greatest Yogi Berra quotes
- When you come to a fork in the road, take it.
- You can observe a lot by just watching.
- It ain’t over till it’s over.
- It’s like déjà vu all over again.
- No one goes there nowadays, it’s too crowded.
- Baseball is 90% mental and the other half is physical.
- A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore.
- Always go to other people’s funerals, otherwise they won’t come to yours.
- We made too many wrong mistakes.
- Congratulations. I knew the record would stand until it was broken.
- You better cut the pizza in four pieces because I’m not hungry enough to eat six.
- You wouldn’t have won if we’d beaten you.
- I usually take a two-hour nap from one to four.
- Never answer an anonymous letter.
- Slump? I ain’t in no slump… I just ain’t hitting.
- How can you think and hit at the same time?
- The future ain’t what it used to be.
- I tell the kids, somebody’s gotta win, somebody’s gotta lose. Just don’t fight about it. Just try to get better.
- It gets late early out here.
- If the people don’t want to come out to the ballpark, nobody’s going to stop them.
- We have deep depth.
- Pair up in threes.
- Why buy good luggage, you only use it when you travel.
- You’ve got to be very careful if you don’t know where you are going, because you might not get there.
- All pitchers are liars or crybabies.
- Even Napoleon had his Watergate.
- Bill Dickey is learning me his experience.
- He hits from both sides of the plate. He’s amphibious.
- It was impossible to get a conversation going, everybody was talking too much.
- I can see how he (Sandy Koufax) won twenty-five games. What I don’t understand is how he lost five.
- I don’t know (if they were men or women fans running naked across the field). They had bags over their heads.
- I’m a lucky guy and I’m happy to be with the Yankees. And I want to thank everyone for making this night necessary.
- I’m not going to buy my kids an encyclopedia. Let them walk to school like I did.
- In baseball, you don’t know nothing.
- I never blame myself when I’m not hitting. I just blame the bat and if it keeps up, I change bats. After all, if I know it isn’t my fault that I’m not hitting, how can I get mad at myself?
- I never said most of the things I said.
- It ain’t the heat, it’s the humility.
- If you ask me anything I don’t know, I’m not going to answer.
- I wish everybody had the drive he (Joe DiMaggio) had. He never did anything wrong on the field. I’d never seen him dive for a ball, everything was a chest-high catch, and he never walked off the field.
- So I’m ugly. I never saw anyone hit with his face.
- Take it with a grin of salt.
- (On the 1973 Mets) We were overwhelming underdogs.
- The towels were so thick there I could hardly close my suitcase.
- Little League baseball is a very good thing because it keeps the parents off the streets.
- Mickey Mantle was a very good golfer, but we weren’t allowed to play golf during the season; only at spring training.
- You don’t have to swing hard to hit a home run. If you got the timing, it’ll go.
- I’m lucky. Usually you’re dead to get your own museum, but I’m still alive to see mine.
- If I didn’t make it in baseball, I won’t have made it workin’. I didn’t like to work.
- If the world were perfect, it wouldn’t be.
- A lot of guys go, ‘Hey, Yog, say a Yogi-ism.’ I tell ’em, ‘I don’t know any.’ They want me to make one up. I don’t make ’em up. I don’t even know when I say it. They’re the truth. And it is the truth. I don’t know.
