Public Health Seattle and King county case updates April 6, 2020

Public Health – Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 4/5/20.

3331 confirmed positive cases (up 164* from yesterday)

222 confirmed deaths (up 14 from yesterday)

* The "new confirmed positive cases" figure we publish each day represents all new confirmed cases reported to us through 11:59pm the night prior.





Some of these test results were processed on days prior but were delayed in being reported to us.









Detailed information about demographics of those who died from COVID-19 is available on the data dashboard



Shoreline:

159 have positive results,

18 have died due to illness Lake Forest Park:

15 have positive results

0 have died due to illness

State:

8384 have positive results

372 have died



Forty-eight people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.







