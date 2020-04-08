Pickathon Presents A Concert A Day - Helping Musicians in Need





Free streams of full concerts - 60 Days / 60 Concerts - from Pickathon’s vault

In support of MUSICARES®





Starting April 8, a new concert a day at 1pm - Facebook premiere co-hosted by the Recording Academy® w/artists and journalists, streaming on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and premiering as part of YouTube’s Stay Home #WithMe Initiative



As we fight COVID-19 together, the power of music to bring hope, foster community, and encourage mental health is more resonant than ever.





With this in mind, Pickathon is excited to present A Concert A Day starting April 8, an initiative to help musicians and artist communities through the Recording Academy’s MUSICARES® organization.





During this time of hardship, with so many artists unable to tour and so many people stuck at home, Pickathon is opening the vaults to premiere one full concert a day for 60 days, streaming for free on Facebook, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and on YouTube.





All donations received will go to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund (donate HERE).



Featured artists currently confirmed include Drive By Truckers, Margo Price, Jeff Tweedy, Mac DeMarco, Tyler Childers, Charles Bradley, Tank and the Bangas,Thee Oh Sees, People Under the Stairs, Damien Jurado, The Lone Bellow, Ex Hex, Foxygen, Andrew Bird, Brownout, Divine Fits, Dakhabrakha, Vieux Farka Toure, Willie Watson, and many more!



Amazon Music will stream the concert through its channel on Twitch, and the concerts will also premiere on Pickathon’s YouTube channel and be featured as part of YouTube’s Stay Home #WithMe initiative.





Pickathon Presents A Concert A Day Week 1 Schedule:

Wed, April 8 - Drive by Truckers (Mt. Hood Stage, 2017) Thurs, April 9 - Ex Hex (Treeline Stage, 2015) Fri, April 10 - Tyler Childers (Woods, 2019) Sat, April 11 - Charles Bradley (Mt. Hood Stage, 2017) Sun, April 12 - Tank and The Bangas (Woods Stage, 2017) Mon, April 13 - Damien Jurado (Lucky Barn, 2019) Tues, April 14 - People Under the Stairs (Woods Stage, 2014) Wed, April 15 - DakhaBrakha (Mt. Hood, 2018)



Championing artists, fostering community, and innovating new ways of experiencing and discovering music have been the cornerstone of Pickathon’s identity for over 20 years. Now is the time to band together in support of touring musicians, to spread hope, and to enjoy A Concert A Day.



