Physical distancing for a hamburger at Habit Burger
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Physical distancing is in full swing at the Aurora Village Habit Burger Grill (1253 N 205th St, Shoreline).
You can now give your order and pay from your car at the parking lot. A magnetic number is then placed on the hood of your car. When your food is ready, it’s brought to you.
Walk-up customers can order and pick up their orders outside the entrance door.
This practice started Thursday. Allow some extra wait time, as there’s more distance for the staff to cover.
0 comments:
Post a Comment