Volunteers needed on the LFP Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

Blue Heron Park photo by Mary Jo Heller

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board currently has two vacancies, plus an open spot for a high school student! The Board meets at City Hall, 7:00pm, on the fourth Wednesday of the month, in person or online meeting options are available.

Park Master Plan Development

Recreation Program Evaluation and Development

Park Comprehensive Planning

This will be a busy year for the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board as the City will begin a comprehensive master plan of our parks and future park properties, continue yoga in the parks, and more!





The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s primary responsibilities are to advise the City Council and Mayor on: