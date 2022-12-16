Volunteers needed on the LFP Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

Friday, December 16, 2022

Blue Heron Park photo by Mary Jo Heller

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board currently has two vacancies, plus an open spot for a high school student! The Board meets at City Hall, 7:00pm, on the fourth Wednesday of the month, in person or online meeting options are available.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s primary responsibilities are to advise the City Council and Mayor on:
  • Park Master Plan Development
  • Recreation Program Evaluation and Development
  • Park Comprehensive Planning

This will be a busy year for the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board as the City will begin a comprehensive master plan of our parks and future park properties, continue yoga in the parks, and more! 

Posted by DKH at 3:03 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  