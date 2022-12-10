Shoreline Schools Kinderfest for parents of children who will be 5 years old by the end of August
Kinderfest is an information event for Parents / Guardians of children who will be 5 years old by August 31, 2023.
It will be held on Saturday, January 21, 10:00am - 12:00pm at the Shoreline Center (Shoreline Room, north entrance), 18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
If you have an incoming kindergarten student for the 2023-24 school year, please plan to attend this event to meet your neighborhood elementary school's principal, teachers, and more.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about the Cascade K-8 Community School and the Home Education Exchange as well as to learn about the programs offered by Shoreline Schools, such as: Food Services, Transportation, School Nurses, Multi-Language Learners, Special Services, Highly Capable Program, School Nurses, and PTA.
Superintendent Susana Reyes will give a welcome address to kick off the event at 10:00am.
If you have friends, family, or neighbors with a child who will be five years old by August 31, 2023, please encourage them to attend Kinderfest and to enroll their child starting on January 23!
Learn more about Kinderfest and Kindergarten enrollment: https://bit.ly/Kinderfest2023
