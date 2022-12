Shoreline Schools Kinderfest for parents of children who will be 5 years old by the end of August

Kinderfest is an information event for Parents / Guardians of children who will be 5 years old by August 31, 2023.It will be held on Saturday, January 21, 10:00am - 12:00pm at the Shoreline Center (Shoreline Room, north entrance), 18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 If you have an incoming kindergarten student for the 2023-24 school year, please plan to attend this event to meet your neighborhood elementary school's principal, teachers, and more.Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about the Cascade K-8 Community School and the Home Education Exchange as well as to learn about the programs offered by Shoreline Schools, such as: Food Services, Transportation, School Nurses, Multi-Language Learners, Special Services, Highly Capable Program, School Nurses, and PTA.