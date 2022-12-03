Shoreline Community College professor appointed to state commission

Ajay Jamora, PhD A tenure track faculty in the Shoreline Community College Department of Health Occupations and Nursing, Ajay Jamora, has been asked by the Governor to serve on the Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission for Washington State. A tenure track faculty in the Shoreline Community College Department of Health Occupations and Nursing,, has been asked by the Governor to serve on the Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission for Washington State.





Ajay has his PhD in Nursing and is a midwife. His work experience includes working with Maternity Support Services as well as serving as a Captain in the Army.





Recently he has been very active in promoting Covid vaccinations on a State level. He is highly student focused and contributes to our work on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion within the nursing program.





Dean Mary Burroughs said "It is exciting to have his voice on a state level as he seeks to serve nursing at all levels and impact change through policy.

"He is poised to be an influencer both locally, statewide and nationally!"







